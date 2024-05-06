Next Article

Apple's 'Let Loose' event on May 7: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 06:29 pm May 06, 202406:29 pm

What's the story Apple's much-anticipated 'Let Loose' event is set to take place on May 7 at 7:00am Pacific Time (7:30pm IST). This event marks the end of a nearly two-year hiatus since the last iPad update, making it the longest gap in iPad history since its launch in 2010. The focus will be entirely on iPads and their accessories, showcasing Apple's vision to transform the iPad into a potential laptop substitute.

The highlight

iPad Pro with Apple M4 silicon?

The highlight of the 'Let Loose' event is expected to be the brand-new iPad Pro equipped with Apple M4 silicon. This innovative chip, making its first appearance on a global platform, could potentially unlock advanced AI capabilities on the 2024 iPad Pro. Furthermore, Apple may delve deeper into generative AI and share insights into its future strategies in this domain. Rumors suggest that it'll sport a more streamlined design and transition to an OLED display from mini-LED.

More products

New iPad Air and upgraded accessories

Alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple is also speculated to launch the 2024 edition of the iPad Air, which also hasn't seen an update since 2022. The new iPad Air would likely adopt the M2 chip and may include an additional 12.9-inch version. In addition, Apple is anticipated to launch a new Apple Pencil featuring haptic feedback and an enhanced Magic Keyboard folio accessory, designed to bolster the iPad's potential as a laptop alternative.

Information

Event broadcast to take place on Apple's official channels

The 'Let Loose' event will be broadcast as pre-recorded content from Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The stream, expected to run slightly over half an hour, can be accessed on Apple's website and the company's official YouTube channel.