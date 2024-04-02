Next Article

The gaming industry is moving toward AI-driven customer service

Microsoft now working on AI chatbot for Xbox support

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:45 pm Apr 02, 2024

What's the story Tech giant Microsoft is currently developing an artificial intelligence (AI) driven chatbot for its Xbox platform. This "embodied AI character" is designed to streamline support tasks, by addressing Xbox support inquiries. The project forms part of Microsoft's broader strategy to integrate AI into its Xbox services and platform, with an aim of enhancing user experience as well as efficiency.

Chatbot capabilities

Xbox chatbot tied to Microsoft's support network

The AI chatbot for Xbox is linked to Microsoft's support documents for its Xbox network. It has the capability to respond to questions and process game refunds from Microsoft's support website. According to an internal description at Microsoft, this agent is specifically designed to assist with Xbox support inquiries, demonstrating a significant advancement in customer service technology.

Testing expansion

Microsoft expands testing for Xbox Support Virtual Agent

Microsoft has recently broadened the testing pool for the Xbox chatbot, hinting at the possibility of this "Xbox Support Virtual Agent" handling support inquiries for all Xbox customers in the future. The existence of this chatbot was confirmed by Microsoft to The Verge. This development signifies a potential shift toward AI-driven customer service in the gaming industry.

Streamlined support

Xbox Support Virtual Agent simplifies support process

Haiyan Zhang, General Manager of Gaming AI at Xbox, stated that the company is testing an Xbox Support Virtual Agent. This internal model can query Xbox support topics using voice or text. Zhang emphasized that this prototype simplifies and accelerates the process for gamers to get help using natural language, drawing information from existing Xbox support pages.

Applications

Chatbot reflects Microsoft's AI vision for businesses

The functionality of the Xbox chatbot mirrors what Microsoft encourages its own buyers to build, in order to automate support tasks. Companies like Vodafone and PwC utilize Microsoft's Azure AI Bot Service to create conversational AI bots.

Support scope

Xbox chatbot's broad range of support capabilities

The Xbox chatbot initiates interactions by asking players "How can I help you today?" and can swiftly respond to a variety of support requests. These range from issues with a broken Xbox console, to resolving problems with paid subscriptions. The chatbot is currently being tested at Microsoft against support queries for Minecraft Realms, a subscription-based server hosting service.

AI expansion

Microsoft's broader AI integration in gaming

Microsoft's prototype chatbot is part of a bigger effort within Microsoft Gaming, to introduce AI-powered tools and facilities to the Xbox platform and developer tools. The company is exploring the use of AI in game content creation and operations, as well as its Xbox platform and devices. This comprises experimentation with AI-created art and assets for games, AI game testing, and generative AI NPCs.