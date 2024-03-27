Next Article

Apple's WWDC 2024 to be held from June 10-14

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:20 am Mar 27, 202410:20 am

What's the story The annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) hosted by tech giant Apple is scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 14 this year. The spotlight is expected to be on generative artificial intelligence (AI), a topic that has largely remained a mystery. It's reported that Apple has been investing heavily in developing its own AI models, with daily expenses reaching into the millions.

Collaborations

Potential collaborations and partnerships on the horizon

There are whispers that Apple is in talks with news outlets to provide training content. Additionally, there's conjecture about possible collaborations with other tech powerhouses such as Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, and China's Baidu to deliver cloud-based AI services. However, it's predicted that Apple will keep its own generative features exclusively on-device.

Expansion

Expanding ecosystem for AI developers

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple may extend its ecosystem "to all AI developers for deep integration in its devices." This strategy aligns with Apple's long-standing focus on on-device machine learning, which is anticipated to be a key feature of this year's WWDC. The conference will likely provide further insights into Apple's future plans for AI development and integration.

Updates

Expected updates for Apple's operating systems

Beyond AI, Apple is predicted to reveal a series of updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and other operating systems. Anticipated updates include new app icon placement options "on the iPhone," "scenes" in Freeform, and new "accessibility shortcuts." These improvements are designed to enhance user experience across all Apple devices.

New launches

New AirPods models and connectivity features on the cards

Apple is also rumored to unveil two new AirPods models at the WWDC — a basic model succeeding "the second-gen AirPods" and a noise-canceling variant replacing "the midtier AirPods 3." There's also talk of an updated version of the AirPods Max headphones featuring USB-C connectivity. These potential product launches underscore Apple's continued dedication to advancing its audio technology offerings.