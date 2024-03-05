Next Article

The visionOS 1.1 update is anticipated to rollout soon

Apple Vision Pro's upcoming update to improve Persona appearance

By Akash Pandey 03:54 pm Mar 05, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Apple is gearing up for the public launch of visionOS 1.1, having just released the update's test version to developers. The new update includes a slew of enhancements to Persona, which is a dynamic avatar of your face and hand movements that can be used during video calls while you're wearing the Vision Pro headset. The update introduces better eye rendering, more accurate mouth representation, and upgraded hair/makeup visuals. There's also an option to enroll your Persona hands-free.

What's more?

iMessage contact key verification and accessibility updates

With visionOS 1.1 RC, the virtual keyboard gets a boost too, with improved cursor positioning accuracy and fixes for text input fields being hidden by the keyboard. Plus, users can expect iMessage Contact Key Verification support and new accessibility features like anchored closed captions for Apple Immersive Video playback controls. Users can also move volumetric scenes closer for more direct interaction with content, according to the firmware notes.

Device management upgrades

Mobile device management and bug fixes

The update allows for account-driven device and user enrollment using managed Apple IDs, making it easier for IT departments at companies and schools to manage Vision Pro headsets just like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The update also supports device configuration, app deployment in volume, and remote erasing via mobile device management (MDM). Additionally, it improves the reliability of discovering and connecting to a Mac, resolves a Universal Control issue, and addresses a Bluetooth connectivity flaw.

Information

VisionOS 1.1 stable rollout expected soon

The public release of visionOS 1.1 is anticipated within a week after developers get their hands on the release candidate. Alongside, Apple has also rolled out release candidates for tvOS, macOS, watchOS, and Xcode.