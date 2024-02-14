Quest 3 is 7x cheaper than Vision Pro

Meta Quest 3 superior to Apple Vision Pro: Mark Zuckerberg

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:53 pm Feb 14, 202401:53 pm

What's the story In a recent Instagram video, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on Apple's Vision Pro and Meta's Quest 3 headset. He confidently stated, "I don't just think that Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product, period." Zuckerberg compared the two devices, highlighting the advantages of the Quest 3 over its Apple counterpart.

Next Article

Specs

Quest 3's comfort and motion advantages

Zuckerberg emphasized that the Quest 3 is 120g lighter than the Vision Pro, making it more comfortable for extended use. He also praised the Quest 3's wireless design and wider field of view, allowing for greater freedom of movement. Additionally, the Meta top boss appreciated the Quest's hand controllers as well as hand-tracking options, while acknowledging the usefulness of eye tracking in certain situations.

Cost

Content library and pricing differences

According to Zuckerberg, Quest offers a more "immersive" content library compared to Apple's device, although he admitted that the Vision Pro excels as an entertainment gadget. He also pointed out the significant price difference between the two headsets, with Quest 3 being "like seven times less expensive" than the Vision Pro. Despite Apple's entry into the market, Zuckerberg remains confident in Meta's position as a leader in headset sales and technology.

Situation

Who is the winner?

Zuckerberg may have delivered his verdict, claiming Quest 3 to be the winner, but the on-ground situation is a bit complicated. Apple has obvious advantages when it comes to the hardware and developer ecosystem, both of which are important for a new product category like these futuristic headsets. As for sales, the Vision Pro is selling like hotcakes, with around 180,000 units retailed during its pre-order weekend.