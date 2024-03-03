Next Article

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for March 3: Redeem now

By Akash Pandey 10:03 am Mar 03, 202410:03 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX players can access exclusive in-game items using redeemable codes that have been released for Sunday. These codes grant complimentary bonuses, enriching the gaming journey. The list of redeem codes gets refreshed daily, and each code can only be used once per user. Also, swift action is crucial since these codes usually stay valid for about 12-18 hours.

Codes

Check out today's codes

The redeem codes help unlock valuable rewards such as in-game weapons, character skins, royal vouchers, and additional bonuses. Below are the codes available for Sunday. FF11DAKX4WHV, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, FIEUHYBGTGNM7O9, F7SYTWG3RY6F5RE FDACQ2Y763TEFVD, FBCJID8EUR4H5NT, FYGHKBO9I8U7CYT, FGFWVB3E4N5KIYH F8UYGBZNMAKRIWU, F76YTERDFVXZGTA, F5Q4ED2SCV3BERJ, FFVU876TRXFSVEB F4N5K6TIYHUBYHV, FBNDEMRK5O66YKU, FMH8LO98Z7Y6ATQ, FR2EDC34BRFJGVI FUTRXFSDCWVE8BR, FNTMYK7IHUYBVGB, FKR4I56UYHGHTYT, SARG886AV5GR

Process

How to redeem in-game items?

To redeem codes for Garena Free Fire MAX, follow these steps: Head to the game's rewards redemption website. Sign in to your account using credentials from Facebook, Google, X, Apple, or Huawei ID. Input the code into the specified text field and click on the confirmation button. After successful redemption, the reward notification should appear in your mailbox within 24 hours.