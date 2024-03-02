Next Article

Each code is redeemable once per player

Free Fire MAX codes for March 2: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 10:11 am Mar 02, 202410:11 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a fresh set of redemption codes, allowing gamers to acquire complimentary rewards. These bonuses help improve the gaming experience and increase success rates in challenging levels. However, each code can only be used once per player. Typically, these codes remain valid for a duration of 12 to 18 hours, underscoring the need for prompt action.

Codes

Check out today's codes

Here are the codes for Saturday (March 2): FBYITYJHF98UY5UT, FYHIPY7U7FT69DU4, FTGWEDTR5FB56OPK, FYIPGHPLE5ROYTE87 FRJFUR67BJ673C4E, FKJGK67UTQYHT7H4, FR4SAI9FT5UPQ2HS, FHOFUY5KL7UT8OBI FV7DYPGDR3DNMJEK, FFMAX4D2S3E4K, FFMAX5G9R6S7L, FFMAX8H4F9C3D FFMAX2K4N8M6Y

Process

How to collect rewards?

To redeem a Garena Free Fire MAX code, go to the official rewards redemption page and log in with your account credentials. Enter the code in the designated box and click "Confirm." Rewards for valid codes are delivered within 24 hours. Players should remain vigilant about the new codes to promptly claim their free rewards.