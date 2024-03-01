Next Article

Apple's 2024 iPad Pro may feature thinner design, MagSafe support

By Akash Pandey 05:56 pm Mar 01, 2024

What's the story Apple fans, get ready for some exciting news! Word on the street is that Apple might release new iPad Pro models as early as next month. The biggest change? Both the 11-inch and 13-inch models could feature OLED displays for the first time ever in the iPad lineup. Switching to OLED panels also means thinner screens and slimmer tablets, perfect for those who love sleek gadgets.

Dimensions

Leaked CAD renders reveal slimmer design

Leaked images and rumored measurements of these upcoming iPads hint at their thinner designs. The devices still look similar to previous models, with the camera on the top left and speakers and USB-C port at the bottom. However, the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pros are expected to be 0.8mm and 1.4mm thinner, respectively. The decrease in thickness can be credited to the utilization of OLED panels, which necessitate fewer layers in contrast to the prior LCD panels.

Hardware update

Upgraded chipset and potential MagSafe support

Besides a slimmer design and an OLED panel, the iPad Pro (2024) is also set to get a performance boost, moving from the 5nm Apple M2 chipset to the more advanced 3nm M3 processor. Plus, there's chatter about adding MagSafe charging support and possibly introducing a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. These updates will aim to make your iPad experience even better and keep Apple at the forefront of tablet innovation.