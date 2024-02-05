Apple Vision Pro is compatible with all gaming controllers carrying MFi label

Apple Vision Pro's accessory compatibility: What works and what doesn't

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:32 pm Feb 05, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Apple has shared a support document, outlining the accessories compatible with its new Apple Vision Pro headset. The tech giant confirmed that "most" Bluetooth keyboards, including Apple's own and those from other brands, will function with the device. However, Bluetooth mice won't be supported, but users can still rely on Apple's Magic Trackpad for navigation as well as control.

Next Article

List

MFi gaming controllers supported

The Apple Vision Pro is also compatible with all gaming controllers carrying the MFi (Made for iPhone) label, such as Xbox, PlayStation, and controllers that work with iPadOS. Interestingly, the headset won't support older Apple keyboards with removable batteries. With its eye and hand tracking features, the Apple Vision Pro offers precise navigation and control, reducing the need for a mouse in many situations.

Compatibility

What about AirPods and Beats headsets?

All current versions of AirPods and Beats headsets can be connected to the Apple Vision Pro. To ensure the ideal listening experience, with ultra-low latency and Lossless Audio, use the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with a MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C).

Pairing

How to pair accessories?

To pair AirPods/Beats headphones with Apple Vision Pro, just place them in your ears. The Vision Pro automatically connects to them, provided they are already associated with your Apple ID, and not being used by another device. For pairing other compatible Bluetooth gadgets, follow the on-device instructions. Then head to Settings > Bluetooth on Apple Vision Pro and press the device's name.