The page was created in January 2023

AI-generated breastfeeding images used to circumvent Facebook's content moderation policy

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:08 pm Mar 18, 202401:08 pm

What's the story A shocking revelation has come to light, about a Facebook page's attempt to circumvent the platform's strict rules on nudity. According to 404 Media, the page called Mom Daily has been using AI-generated pictures of mothers breastfeeding deformed babies for the same. Since its inception in January 2023, the page has gained over 77,000 followers and shared hundreds of these unsettling images, sparking widespread concern and attention.

Horrific results as images shared hundreds of times

Despite Facebook's notoriously strict moderation policies, the AI-generated images on Mom Daily have managed to slip through the cracks. These pictures have been shared hundreds of times by users on the platform. A very popular post is that of a pregnant woman with her breasts out, and two children sitting on the bed behind her. This was shared 135 times, and had 270 comments.

The page has some bewildering images

Some of the AI pics on Mom Daily, include that of a mother holding a child without eyes, a distorted face, a body without limbs, and a very large anus. Pictures of a child with the legs of an adult, and that of a mother with three knees and four arms are also present.

Description of the pictures

All the AI-generated images are coupled with a series of nonsensical hashtags. These mostly include the names of celebrities and sometimes, even trending topics on Facebook. It is clear that the goal is to increase the visibility of the post at any cost.

How is Mom Daily circumventing ban?

Mom Daily is using the loopholes in Facebook's content moderation policy to its advantage. While it prohibits sharing nudity or sexually suggestive content, exceptions are made if that content is for educational purposes. "While we restrict some images of female breasts that include the nipple, we allow other images, including those depicting acts of protest, women actively engaged in breast-feeding and photos of post-mastectomy scarring," says Facebook's community standards page. It is unclear how Facebook will tackle Mom Daily.