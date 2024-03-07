Next Article

Ding uploaded 500 files, many containing trade secrets, from his Google-issued laptop to the cloud

Ex-Google engineer accused of stealing AI secrets for Chinese firm

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 11:21 am Mar 07, 202411:21 am

What's the story Linwei Ding, a former Google software engineer from China, has been accused of transferring artificial intelligence (AI) secrets to a Beijing-based company that secretly paid him. A federal indictment in the state of California, United States, has revealed that Ding was part of a team working on Google's AI supercomputer data system. He allegedly stole details about the system's design and functionality, as well as the software used to manage cutting-edge supercomputers in machine learning and AI.

Details

Conspiracy to evade detection and upload trade secrets

Between May 2022 and May 2023, Ding uploaded 500 files, many containing trade secrets, from his Google-issued laptop to the cloud. The US attorney's office said he used a complex scheme to avoid immediate detection. The indictment mentioned that he stole files for Beijing Rongshu Lianzhi Technology—a start-up tech company that offered him $14,800 per month to steal confidential information. He is also accused of starting his own firm that focuses on AI.

Modus operandi

Google flags attempt to upload files in China

In the months after his initial uploads, Google flagged Ding while he tried to upload more files to his personal computer in China. When questioned by a Google investigator, Ding claimed the uploads were meant to prove his employment with the tech giant. The case underscores ongoing concerns about corporate espionage and intellectual property theft in the technology industry. This is particularly concerning as the rise of AI has made tech companies far more guarded and competitive.

US-China rivalry

FBI highlights Chinese companies' desperation amid AI race

Speaking about the case, Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, stated that Ding's alleged crime is the latest example of the lengths Chinese companies will go to steal American innovation. The trade war between the US and China has worsened under President Joe Biden's administration, with both giants enforcing trade barriers at each other. America's trade deficit with China has amounted to more than $750B in 2022. Trade deficit refers to the difference in imports and exports.