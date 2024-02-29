Next Article

It is available to select beta testers

WhatsApp rolls out pop-out chat facility for Windows beta

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:40 am Feb 29, 202411:40 am

What's the story WhatsApp is introducing a new pop-out chat feature for its Windows native app, via the official beta channel on the Microsoft Store. The update, version 2.2407.9.0, aims to improve user experience by offering more tools for managing multiple conversations. Currently, the pop-out chat feature is available to select beta testers, with a broader release anticipated in the coming days.

Pop-out chat feature explained

The pop-out chat facility enables users to separate individual chat windows from the main WhatsApp interface. This turns them into independent, resizable windows that can be placed anywhere on the desktop. Users are allowed to participate in multiple conversations simultaneously without constantly switching between them in the main app. The feature is designed to increase productivity and enhance communication, especially for users who handle numerous chats throughout the day or need to view multiple chats at once.

Benefits of pop-out chats

By popping out multiple chat windows, users can easily multitask and reply to messages from different contacts or groups at the same time. This feature is particularly helpful for those working on projects or organizing group activities, as it provides a dedicated window for each conversation. The pop-out chat option ensures clearer communication and prevents crucial messages from being buried or overlooked among other chat threads.

Users can now access channel reports

In related news, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to access channel reports. Users can get a comprehensive list of their submitted reports. This provides important insights into the results of their earlier submissions to the moderation team.