By Pratyaksh Srivastava 10:52 am Mar 27, 202410:52 am

What's the story Tech powerhouses Microsoft, Intel, Qualcomm, and AMD have been championing the concept of an "AI PC" for some time. Recently, Intel has begun disseminating Microsoft's specifications to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the creation of such a device. A key requirement is the inclusion of Microsoft's Copilot key in the AI PC. Let us see how it all works.

Microsoft's vision for AI PC

Microsoft anticipates that its OEM partners will deliver a blend of hardware and software for the proposed AI PC. This includes a system furnished with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), state-of-the-art CPUs and GPUs, and access to Copilot. It should also feature the new Copilot key that Microsoft announced earlier this year.

Intel's perspective on AI PC

In a press briefing with The Verge, Todd Lewellen, head of the PC ecosystem at Intel, revealed that Intel and Microsoft have found common ground on Core Ultra, Copilot, and Copilot key for their AI PC. He noted that while some systems may lack the physical key, they do have an integrated NPU. This synergy is anticipated to unlock novel capabilities in the realm of AI.

OEMs' response to AI PC requirements

Intel and Microsoft are hopeful that OEMs will progressively conform to Microsoft's AI PC specifications. Some laptops, such as ASUS' new ROG Zephyrus, have already been shipped with Intel's new Core Ultra chips but fall short of meeting all of Microsoft's stringent requirements due to the absence of a Copilot key. The advantages for OEMs in complying with Microsoft's AI PC standards remain ambiguous.

Expansion of Intel's AI PC acceleration program

Beyond the AI PC requirements, Intel is broadening its AI PC acceleration program initiated in October. The program seeks to entice software developers to incorporate AI-powered features into their apps, and is now extending its reach to smaller developers via an AI PC developer program. Intel has plans to host events throughout the year to aid developers in leveraging AI models and tools.

AI PC hardware development kit and future plans

Intel is urging hardware vendors to fine-tune their hardware for Intel's AI PCs through its acceleration program. The objective is to onboard as many software and hardware developers as possible to optimize apps and hardware as these AI PCs are launched. An AI PC hardware development kit, essentially an ASUS NUC Pro 14 packed with preinstalled software, drivers, and dev tools, is also on offer. This initiative is viewed as a competitive move against Qualcomm's forthcoming Snapdragon X Elite laptops.