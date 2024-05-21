Next Article

May 21, 2024

What's the story Microsoft has unveiled its latest innovation, the AI-driven Copilot+ PCs, at a pre-Build 2024 event. CEO Satya Nadella referred to these as a "new class of Windows PCs," specifically designed to handle more generative AI Copilot processes locally (meaning on-device itself). The technology requires a chipset with a neural processing unit (NPU), and companies like Qualcomm are already preparing chips such as the Snapdragon X Elite.

Collaboration

Partnering with major chipmakers and OEMs

In the development of these new AI PCs, Microsoft is adopting a partner-first approach. The tech giant is collaborating with leading chipmakers such as AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm. Additionally, major OEMs including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are part of this initiative. This collaborative effort aims to revolutionize the capabilities of Windows PCs.

Powerhouse

Copilot+ PCs: The most powerful PCs ever made?

Microsoft's EVP and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Yusuf Mehdi, stated that the company has "completely reimagined what a Windows PC" could be. He claimed that the Copilot+ PCs are the most powerful PCs ever made. To qualify as a Copilot+ PC, a system must deliver at least 40 TOPs (tera operations per second) of NPU performance, and have at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Performance

How they fare against competitors?

Mehdi suggested that Copilot+ PCs are 58% faster than M3-backed MacBook Air models. He also highlighted the impressive battery life of these laptops, stating they could offer around 22 hours of battery life while playing videos on-device, and up to 18 hours while browsing the web. This performance level sets a new benchmark in the PC industry.

User experience

Microsoft also introduces 'Recall' feature

Microsoft has announced a standout feature for the Copilot+ PCs, called 'Recall,' which is an advanced version of the 'Timeline' feature from Windows 10. This allows users to use natural language prompts to retrieve information based on their memory of it. Importantly, data from Recall will remain on the user's PC and won't be utilized to train Microsoft's AI models, ensuring user privacy.

Product announcements

Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and others announce Copilot+ PCs

Following Microsoft, several brands have announced their Copilot+ PCs, driven by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X-series processors. ASUS' first-ever Copilot+ PC is the Vivobook S 15. Meanwhile, Lenovo has brought two new models: ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and Yoga Slim 7x. Dell has introduced a total of five devices: Latitude 5455, Latitude 7455, Inspiron 14, Inspiron 14 Plus, and XPS 13 9345. As a part of Copilot+ PC rollout, Acer has just announced the Swift 14 AI.