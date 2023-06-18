Technology

MSI Gaming Sword 15 gets discounted on Amazon: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey June 18, 2023 | 05:52 pm 2 min read

MSI Sword 15 packs dual 2W speakers (Photo credit: MSI)

MSI is primarily known for designing stylish laptops with impressive performance. One such model by the brand is the MSI Sword 15, which is currently retailing with huge discounts via Amazon. Along with a decent set of specifications, the machine offers a wide selection of I/O ports. It is recommended to anyone seeking a high-end laptop for gaming and professional work.

Why does this story matter?

The MSI Sword 15 laptop strikes a balance between blazing-fast performance, a vibrant display, and long-lasting battery life. It has all the necessary features and is designed for gaming and creative tasks. The cost of this device is quite high. However, you can benefit from the current alluring offers on it, by looking into the deal we have found for you.

The laptop boasts a 144Hz LCD screen

The MSI Sword 15 has been created in collaboration with concept designer Justin Goby Fields. The laptop offers a blue-backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD (720p) webcam. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 45% NTSC color gamut. It features Hi-Res Audio and Nahimic 3 software support for wireless audio connections.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port

The MSI Sword 15 includes three Type-A ports, one Type-C port, an RJ45 LAN slot, an HDMI 2.1 socket, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device offers 16GB of RAM

The MSI Sword 15 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor, with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It also gets up to 64GB of expandable memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 (Home) and packs a 53.5Wh battery. Its Cooler Boost 5 architecture delivers an enhanced thermal solution.

Everything to know about the deal

The MSI Sword 15 (A12UC) is priced at Rs. 1,06,990 for its 16GB/1TB configuration. However, it is currently selling on Amazon at Rs. 83,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 23,000. In addition, buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 instant discount on EMI purchases via HDFC Bank credit/debit cards, and up to Rs. 13,650 off in exchange for an eligible device.