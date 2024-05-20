Next Article

Microsoft unveils AI-driven 'Recall' feature for Windows: How it works

By Akash Pandey 12:25 am May 21, 202412:25 am

What's the story Microsoft has launched a new tool, Recall, for its latest operating system Windows 11. This groundbreaking tool is designed to monitor all user activity on a computer, enabling users to search and retrieve any action they've executed on the device. Known internally as AI Explorer, the capabilities of Recall are vast and include logging app usage, tracking communications in live meetings, and recording websites visited.

Advanced capabilities

Recall offers AI-powered search and timeline

Recall operates through a search action powered by artificial intelligence (AI), presenting a snapshot of the specific period when a user performs this action. This feature provides context to the memory, enhancing the user experience. In addition, Recall creates a timeline of all PC activities that users can easily scroll through. This timeline feature provides a comprehensive view of computer usage, simplifying the process for users to track their activities.

Additional features

Live captioning and compatibility requirements

Recall also provides live captions for meetings and videos, transcribing and even translating speech. This function enables users to search through live meetings and videos effortlessly. It is important to note that Recall won't be compatible with all Windows 11 computers. Users will need to acquire one of the new "Copilot+ PCs" fueled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips, which are equipped with the necessary neural processing unit (NPU) for Recall to function.

Privacy assurance

User privacy and control with Recall

Despite the extensive tracking capabilities of Recall, Microsoft assures users that the Recall index is local and private on the device. Users have complete control over their data, with the option to pause, stop, and even delete captured content. They can also opt to exclude certain apps or websites from being tracked by Recall. This feature ensures a balance between advanced functionality and user privacy in Windows 11's new tool.