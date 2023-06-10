Technology

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 gets cheaper on Flipkart: Check deal

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 10, 2023, 05:16 pm 2 min read

IdeaPad Gaming 3 gets three heat pipes and dual exhaust fans for heat dissipation

Lenovo's IdeaPad line-up includes a host of laptops from business to gaming-oriented models. If you've been looking for a laptop specifically for gaming, you should take a look at the IdeaPad Gaming 3, which is currently available on Flipkart with a steep discount. It houses an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB of dedicated NVIDIA graphics to carry out workloads. Here's the deal.

Let's look at the offers

IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82K101B6IN) is priced at Rs. 76,890 on Flipkart. However, it is now retailing at Rs. 49,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 26,900. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 2,750 off using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The e-commerce site is also offering Rs. 17,900 discount in exchange for an old device. No-cost EMI is also applicable to bank transactions.

The laptop has undergone military specification tests

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 gets a MIL-STD-810G-rated body, slim borders, a 720p camera with a privacy shutter, a backlit keyboard with 100% Anti-Ghosting, and a large trackpad. It equips dual 2W stereo speakers with Nahimic surround-sound audio. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare IPS-level LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 250-nits brightness, and DC Dimming.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.0 port

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 includes two Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 socket, an Ethernet (Rj-45) slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity end, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device comes with 4GB of NVIDIA graphics

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11320H processor, with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 (Home), Microsoft Office 2021 package, and three months of Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription. Under the hood, it packs a 45Wh battery with eight hours of backup.

How to bag the deal?

Head to Flipkart's official website and look for "IdeaPad Gaming 3." If you are willing to make a purchase, click on "Buy with Exchange," and select the device that needs to be exchanged. Now, avail the bank offer or no-cost EMI option before checkout.