4 killed, 100 flights delayed as heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR
A 26-year-old woman and her three children were killed after a tree fell on a tubewell room in Dwarka's Kharkhari Canal on Friday morning due to strong winds.
Delhi-NCR awoke to thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds on Friday, which brought some relief from the scorching heat but also caused major disruptions such as waterlogging, tree collapses, and traffic jams.
Over 40 flights were also diverted and around 120 delayed as heavy rainfall battered Delhi and its nearby cities.
Flight disruptions
Airlines urge passengers to check flight status
Considering the delays caused by the weather, airlines are advising passengers to check their flight status before making their way to the airport.
Air India, acknowledging the disruptions in a statement on X, said, "Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule. We are doing our best to minimize disruptions."
Flooding
Waterlogging reported in several areas
Heavy rain has caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi, including Dwarka, Khanpur, South Extension Ring Road, Minto Road, Lajpat Nagar, and Moti Bagh.
Strong winds have also uprooted trees and brought down branches, but the exact extent of damage to property remains unknown at this moment.
People have been advised to remain indoors as far as possible in view of the severe weather conditions.
Twitter Post
Waterlogging near Delhi airport
#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashes the national capital— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025
(Visuals from near Delhi airport) pic.twitter.com/b6gd6fmw8b
Weather forecast
IMD predicts heavy rains, storms across Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, predicting heavy rains, storms and winds of up to 70-80km/h across the city on Friday morning.
A yellow alert has also been issued for the national capital till Saturday due to anticipated heavy rainfall thunderstorms and strong winds.
Moderate rain is also predicted in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.
Caution
IMD issues advisory
The IMD has also issued an advisory in light of the severe weather alert.
The advisory asks people to keep windows and doors closed and not take shelter under trees, as there is a possibility of them breaking.
Furthermore, people have been urged not to lie on concrete floors or lean on concrete walls. Electrical appliances should be unplugged, and people should get out of water bodies immediately.