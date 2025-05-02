What's the story

A 26-year-old woman and her three children were killed after a tree fell on a tubewell room in Dwarka's Kharkhari Canal on Friday morning due to strong winds.

Delhi-NCR awoke to thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds on Friday, which brought some relief from the scorching heat but also caused major disruptions such as waterlogging, tree collapses, and traffic jams.

Over 40 flights were also diverted and around 120 delayed as heavy rainfall battered Delhi and its nearby cities.