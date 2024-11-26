Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India is seeking innovative ways to manage disruptive airline passengers, following an incident involving two intoxicated men on a flight.

The court has postponed the hearing for eight weeks, instructing authorities to revise guidelines in line with international standards.

This comes after a passenger demanded a framework to prevent such incidents, following her traumatic experience on a New York-New Delhi flight.

The SC bench was hearing a petition related to the Air India urination case

SC seeks 'creative solutions' to manage unruly air passengers

Nov 26, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court﻿ has sought innovative measures to deal with unruly air passengers. The appeal came during the hearing of a petition filed by a 72-year-old woman who was allegedly urinated on by a drunk passenger during an Air India flight in 2022. Justice KV Vishwanathan recounted his recent experience with two drunk passengers on his flight, stressing on "something creative" like strategic seating arrangements.

Unruly behavior

SC judge recounts incident with drunk passengers on flight

Justice Vishwanathan recalled, "Recently when I and Justice Surya Kant were flying, there were two totally drunk male passengers." He explained how one passenger locked himself in the toilet and slept, while the other used a vomit bag. The flight had an all-women crew who couldn't open the toilet door due to safety regulations, requiring assistance from a co-passenger.

Legal proceedings

SC defers hearing, seeks modification of guidelines

The bench, comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vishwanathan, has deferred the hearing by eight weeks. They have directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to work with authorities to revise guidelines as per international standards. The petitioner was unhappy with Air India and Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) response to her ordeal, alleging that media coverage violated her rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Legal demand

Petitioner seeks framework to prevent similar incidents

The petitioner is pushing for a framework in the airline industry to prevent such incidents and ensure they are handled without causing further trauma to passengers. In January last year, Shankar Mishra was granted bail after being accused of urinating on the petitioner during a New York-New Delhi flight. Mishra was initially denied bail over the "utterly disgusting" nature of his alleged actions but was released later.