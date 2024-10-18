Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court has lifted a stay on sacrilege cases from 2015 against Ram Rahim, who is already serving a 20-year sentence for rape and murder.

The cases involve the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab's Faridkot district, leading to outrage within the Sikh community.

Reports suggest that supporters of Rahim's religious group, Dera Sacha Sauda, may have been involved in the incident. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ram Rahim has been given four weeks to respond

SC lifts stay on 2015 sacrilege cases against Ram Rahim

By Chanshimla Varah 12:16 pm Oct 18, 202412:16 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has lifted the stay on proceedings against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in three 2015 sacrilege cases. The cases pertain to the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari, Faridkot district, Punjab. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan has now issued a notice to Singh, asking him to respond within four weeks.

Appeal outcome

Punjab government's appeal leads to resumption of proceedings

The Supreme Court's decision came on an appeal by the Punjab government against a March ruling of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The latter had stayed proceedings against Singh in these sacrilege cases. Singh is already serving a 20-year sentence for rape and has also been convicted of murder. Last year in February, the Supreme Court transferred the trial from Faridkot to Chandigarh after an accused and Dera follower, Pardeep Singh Kataria, was shot dead.

CBI demand

Singh's demand for CBI probe and legal representation

The cases in question, which occurred in the Bargari area of Punjab's Faridkot district, involved the disappearance and alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015, causing indignation within the Sikh community. During the investigation into the sacrilege cases, several people with ties to the Dera Sacha Sauda were arrested. Some eyewitness and investigative reports implicated Dera supporters in the desecration, fueling suspicions about Ram Rahim's involvement.