'Jatt and Juliet 3' sets new record in Punjabi cinema

What's the story The Diljit Dosanjh-led film Jatt and Juliet 3 has shattered records by becoming the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever. The movie amassed a whopping ₹101 crore worldwide, surpassing the previous record set by Carry on Jatta 3. The domestic market in India contributed ₹43.5 crore to the total earnings, while international markets brought in ₹57.5 crore ($6.9M).

Domestic performance falls short of franchise's past success

Despite its global success, Jatt and Juliet 3 has had a somewhat underwhelming performance in the domestic market. Although it achieved blockbuster status in India, it did not reach the all-time blockbuster level of its predecessors. In Punjab, the film's home state, Jatt and Juliet 3 lags behind not only Carry on Jatta 3 but also Carry on Jatta 2.

Potential for higher earnings in Punjabi cinema

The top two highest-grossing Punjabi films are both third installments from major franchises, released just one month apart. Despite their record-breaking earnings, neither film was particularly well-received by audiences. This suggests that there is potential for even higher earnings if a Punjabi film garners a more positive reception. Following the success of Carry on Jatta 3 and Mastaney, speculation is rife that a well-received film could earn as much as ₹125 crore or even ₹150 crore.