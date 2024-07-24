In short Simplifying... In short Dhanush's upcoming film 'Raayan' is creating a buzz with impressive advance ticket sales.

The movie, which tells the story of a young man seeking revenge in the world of organized crime, is set to premiere globally this Friday, marking Dhanush's birthday week.

With a star-studded cast, music by AR Rahman, and Dhanush's directorial prowess, 'Raayan' is a much-anticipated release in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries.

Dhanush's 'Raayan' set for box office success

Dhanush's 'Raayan' sees promising advance ticket sales

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:41 pm Jul 24, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor and director Dhanush is poised for a significant comeback with his highly anticipated second directorial project, Raayan. The film, which features an impressive cast including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and S.J. Suryah in key roles, is predicted to perform well at the box office, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. The advance booking for Day 1 has already shown strong numbers, with Tamil-language tickets alone garnering ₹2.2cr. The total all-India advance booking stands at ₹2.5cr.

Booking details

'Raayan' advance booking breakdown and release date

The detailed breakdown of the advance booking for Raayan shows Tamil language gross at ₹2,29,08,531.1, Telugu at ₹21,33,103, and Hindi at ₹21,216. Initially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 13, 2024, the film was delayed for undisclosed reasons. It is now set to premiere globally on Friday, coinciding with Dhanush's birthday week.

Film synopsis

'Raayan' plot and Dhanush's directorial journey

Raayan tells the story of a young man who embarks on a mission to avenge his family's death by navigating the dangerous world of an organized crime syndicate. This film marks Dhanush's second directorial venture after his 2017 film Pa Paandi. In February, Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan confirmed that he did not write Raayan, but plays a significant role in it. The cast also includes renowned actors like Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan.

Behind the scenes

'Raayan' production details and Dhanush's upcoming projects

The music for Raayan has been composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. Dhanush's last film was Captain Miller, released in 2023. He is also preparing for his role in the multilingual project Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, alongside Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. With Raayan, Dhanush continues to expand his range in the industry as both an actor and director.