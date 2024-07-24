In short Simplifying... In short Actor Rajeev Khandelwal was taken aback when Bollywood biggies Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar introduced themselves at an event.

Despite initial apprehensions about attending, Khandelwal's interaction with them positively influenced his view of the film industry.

Both actors continue to make strides in their careers, with Khandelwal's recent appearance in the web series Showtime and Khan preparing for his upcoming action film, King. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

When Shah Rukh Khan introduced himself to Rajeev Khandelwal

'Don't make me...': Rajeev Khandelwal's shocking response to SRK's introduction

By Tanvi Gupta 01:33 pm Jul 24, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently recounted his initial interaction with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Radio Nasha, Khandelwal shared that he was taken aback when Khan initiated a conversation during an event. The actor remembered noticing Khan and Karan Johar approaching him while he had his leg on the table. "I put my feet down from the table to pay respect to my seniors," Khandelwal said. Here's what happened next!

Introduction

Khandelwal surprised by Khan and Johar's humility

Khandelwal was surprised when both Khan and Johar introduced themselves to him. He exclaimed to SRK, "Now, you will introduce yourself to me! Don't make me feel sh**ty right now." Referring to them as "honest" individuals, the actor recalled that Khan wished Khandelwal success in his career while Johar mentioned that his mother was a huge fan of his work. The meeting took place during a centennial celebration of the then Aviation Minister Praful Patel's father in Maharashtra.

Experience

Khandelwal's performance and perception of the film industry

Despite being the only TV actor invited, Khandelwal attended the event due to a performance commitment. He recalled performing a wrong step during the event and regretting his decision to attend, fearing that film industry celebrities would show him "attitude." However, after interacting with Khan and Johar, Khandelwal shared that he doesn't feel that the industry is bad. His experience at this event significantly influenced his perception of Bollywood's leading figures.

Career

Khandelwal and Khan's recent projects and future plans

Khandelwal has worked in several movies including Table No. 21, Shaitan, Soundtrack, Pranaam, Court Martial, Salaam Venky, and Bloddy Daddy. His web series credits include Haq Se and Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, among others. He was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Showtime. On the other hand, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2023 film, Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Khan is now preparing for his upcoming action film, King.