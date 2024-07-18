In short Simplifying... In short At the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, guests were treated to designer Versace sunglasses, as revealed by YouTuber Akaash Singh.

The star-studded event, which kicked off in Jamnagar in March, saw performances by Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Shreya Ghoshal, and AR Rahman, and was attended by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kim Kardashian.

Anant-Radhika's wedding: YouTuber reveals Versace sunglasses were given to guests

What's the story The wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant was a lavish event held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony, held on July 12, attracted celebrities, business magnates, cricketers, film stars, and politicians from around the world. The reception, held on July 14, witnessed the presence of several Instagram influencers who have shared interesting tidbits about the "wedding of the year." Let's look at one such jaw-dropping revelation.

Luxury giveaways

Designer sunglasses and jewelry at Ambani-Merchant wedding

YouTuber Akaash Singh revealed that designer sunglasses from Versace were offered to guests at stalls set up inside the wedding venue! Singh shared on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channel BeerBiceps, "I heard they were giving away designer sunglasses, Versace sunglasses. Not all of them charged; some of them just gave away stuff." He also mentioned a jewelry shop that charged because "you're not just going to give away diamond necklaces."

Highlights

Celebrities and singers at the wedding

The wedding saw the presence of celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, AP Dhillon, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, John Cena, and Kim Kardashian, among others. Known for its endless opulence, Ambani-Merchant's wedding festivities started in Jamnagar in March, featuring a performance by Rihanna. Then, Justin Bieber performed at the sangeet, while the reception saw performances by Shreya Ghoshal and AR Rahman, among others.