Radhika looks regal in her wedding attire

Ambani-Merchant wedding: First glimpse of Radhika finally arrives

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:59 pm Jul 12, 202410:59 pm

What's the story The biggest wedding of India and certainly one of the most extravagant ones in the world, marking the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, is currently underway at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. While we got glimpses of the groom dressed in a golden sherwani, the look of his bride was yet to be revealed. But the wait is over.

Details

Merchant went with Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for D-day attire

Merchant, the younger daughter of pharma business tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, decided to go Indian with her designer choice. She opted for an ivory and red palette for her lehenga, reportedly designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It came with heavy detailing all over with red intricacies around the border. A massive train was the highlight of the piece.

Twitter Post

Did you notice the emerald bling?