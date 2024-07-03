In brief Simplifying... In brief Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding 'sangeet' is set to take place at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with a guest list including Bollywood and international celebrities.

The event will feature a Varanasi chaat stall, personally selected by Nita Ambani.

In a philanthropic move, the Ambanis also hosted a mass wedding for underprivileged couples, providing them with gold ornaments, silver items, cash, and a year's supply of essentials. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Details of Anant Ambani's wedding festivities revealed

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 'sangeet' to take place this Friday

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:45 pm Jul 03, 202406:45 pm

What's the story The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is slated for July 12, 2024. As the big day approaches, details about their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. The couple's sangeet ceremony, scheduled for Friday, was revealed through their personalized wedding invite that has since gone viral on social media.

Event highlights

'Celebration of Hearts': Ambani-Merchant's 'sangeet' ceremony details

The invite, titled as "Radhika & Anant's Celebration of Hearts," promises an evening filled with song, dance, and wonder. The sangeet is set to begin at 7:00pm at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. With a dress code of 'Indian Regal Glamor,' the venue reportedly has a seating capacity for 2,000 guests.

Pre-wedding festivities

Star-studded performances and Varanasi chaat stall highlights

The invite also lists names of Isha Ambani-Anand Parimal, Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant, and Aman Majithia. Bollywood actors and international celebrities are expected to grace the sangeet night with their performances. The wedding menu will feature a chaat stall from Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi, a decision made after Nita Ambani personally invited shop owner Rakesh Keshari during her temple visit.

Philanthropic gesture

Ambanis hosted mass wedding for underprivileged couples

In addition to their own wedding celebrations, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a mass wedding for underprivileged couples at Reliance Corporate Park in Thane on Tuesday. Originally planned for Palghar District, the event was relocated to Thane. Over 50 couples tied the knot at this event, each receiving gold ornaments, silver items, ₹1,00,001 lakh as streedhan, and a year's supply of groceries and household essentials.