Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 'sangeet' to take place this Friday
The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is slated for July 12, 2024. As the big day approaches, details about their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. The couple's sangeet ceremony, scheduled for Friday, was revealed through their personalized wedding invite that has since gone viral on social media.
'Celebration of Hearts': Ambani-Merchant's 'sangeet' ceremony details
The invite, titled as "Radhika & Anant's Celebration of Hearts," promises an evening filled with song, dance, and wonder. The sangeet is set to begin at 7:00pm at The Grand Theatre in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. With a dress code of 'Indian Regal Glamor,' the venue reportedly has a seating capacity for 2,000 guests.
Star-studded performances and Varanasi chaat stall highlights
The invite also lists names of Isha Ambani-Anand Parimal, Shloka Mehta-Akash Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant, and Aman Majithia. Bollywood actors and international celebrities are expected to grace the sangeet night with their performances. The wedding menu will feature a chaat stall from Kashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi, a decision made after Nita Ambani personally invited shop owner Rakesh Keshari during her temple visit.
Ambanis hosted mass wedding for underprivileged couples
In addition to their own wedding celebrations, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a mass wedding for underprivileged couples at Reliance Corporate Park in Thane on Tuesday. Originally planned for Palghar District, the event was relocated to Thane. Over 50 couples tied the knot at this event, each receiving gold ornaments, silver items, ₹1,00,001 lakh as streedhan, and a year's supply of groceries and household essentials.