HC quashes FIR against Elvish Yadav in Maxtern fight controversy

By Tanvi Gupta 12:26 pm Jun 08, 202412:26 pm

What's the story In a major development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed an FIR against controversial YouTuber Elvish Yadav. The case originated from a physical altercation between Yadav and fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, alias Maxtern, in Gurugram earlier this year. Justice Anoop Chitkara reportedly stated that the FIR suggested the violence was due to a "dispute over popularity and content creation," leading to allegations against Yadav and his associates.

The court imposed conditions on Yadav's social media conduct

The High Court dismissed the FIR against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner with "certain conditions." He and his accomplices are required to abstain from "promoting violence and substance abuse on social media platforms." Justice Chitkara emphasized that influencers should be conscious of the messages they convey through their actions, advocating for "socially responsible behavior." The court also underscored that "such actual use of violence in a society cannot be accepted and needs to be condemned."

This is how it all started

The Yadav-Maxtern confrontation originated from the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) charity match, where Yadav was seen conversing with comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. Maxtern, alongside numerous social media users, lambasted Yadav—a "kattar Hindu"—for mingling with Faruqui, who had previously faced backlash for his jests on Hinduism. According to social media buzz, Maxtern had been "poking" Yadav even before this incident.

Details of the viral altercation between Yadav and Maxtern

The conflict between Yadav and Maxtern was captured in a viral video, showing Yadav entering a shop with a group of men who then assaulted Thakur. Following this incident, Thakur lodged a complaint with Gurugram police. Consequently, charges under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC were registered against Yadav at Gurugram's Sector-53 Police Station.

Both the YouTubers reconciled post-incident

The tension between the two YouTubers had been escalating on social media for a while. Yadav defended his actions by claiming that Maxtern had been provoking him for months and had even threatened to harm his parents. Following the incident, however, the two reconciled, with Maxtern appearing in one of Yadav's music videos. This reconciliation led to speculation that the entire fight might have been staged as a publicity stunt for the music video.