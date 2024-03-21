Next Article

Elvish Yadav was reportedly moved to a high security cell

Sanke venom case: Elvish Yadav's bail hearing postponed

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:21 pm Mar 21, 202401:21 pm

What's the story YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, found no respite during his Thursday bail hearing at a Noida court due to an ongoing lawyers' strike. The hearing, which was scheduled following Yadav's arrest on March 17 under the Wild Life Protection Act (1972) for his alleged involvement in the snake venom case, had to be deferred. Reports suggest that the local bar association's strike disrupted court proceedings.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The YouTuber was arrested in the snake venom case, dating back to November 2023. Presently under 14 days of judicial custody, Yadav was sent to an isolation cell. On Wednesday, he was reportedly moved to a high-security cell. Since his arrest, Yadav's legal team has termed it an "unlawful" detention by the Noida Police, a claim that the cops have refuted.

Confrontation with the Bar Association

Rumors about an attack on Yadav's lawyer

During the proceedings, a tense dispute erupted between Yadav's lawyer Gaurav Bhatia and local attorneys at the court amidst the ongoing strike. The contention reportedly intensified over Bhatia trying to make them see the urgency of Yadav's case. Despite social media rumors about an attack on Bhatia by other lawyers, an official statement from the local Bar Association refuted any such occurrence.

Other arrests

Additional arrests were made following Yadav's detention

Following Yadav's arrest, Uttar Pradesh police detained two more suspects on Wednesday—Vinay and Ishwar—linked to the snake venom case. Both Haryana residents, Vinay is reportedly a close associate of Yadav and operates a restaurant in Gurugram. Police suspect more individuals are implicated in this illegal trade and are continuing their probe.

Public reaction

Public sentiment swells amid Yadav's arrest

Yadav's arrest has triggered emotional responses from the public, especially after a video of his distraught mother went viral. Bigg Boss 14 star Aly Goni expressed sorrow upon seeing the video and wished for Yadav's mother to reunite with her son soon. He also expressed hope for Yadav to steer clear of controversies in the future.