'Not being offered commercial films': 'Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar's struggle continues

By Isha Sharma 12:16 pm Jun 08, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Durgesh Kumar has been enjoying immense limelight for his iconic portrayal of Bhushan aka Banrakas in Amazon Prime Video's series Panchayat. However, despite the show's landmark success, Kumar has revealed his struggle to secure significant roles in commercial films. In a conversation with Indian Express, he stated, "Nobody yet approaches me for good roles." Kumar was recently seen in Panchayat Season 3, released on May 28.

Struggle

Kumar intends to work in 'big, commercial films'

Shedding light on his continuous struggle in the film industry, Kumar said, "I would say I am still not getting good projects. I wouldn't say that there are no projects coming my way at all, but they are mostly independent films." "I am not receiving offers for big commercial films, but I am trying to work my way out in whatever roles I have been getting."

New roles

Details of Kumar's upcoming film roles

Kumar will be showcasing his comedic skills in Netflix's Maharaj, where he has been cast in a role with just two scenes. He also confirmed his involvement in the film Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan, and an independent film named Ratanpura. Additionally, he will be part of Gangs of Ghaziabad, featuring Shatrughan Sinha, Ashutosh Raina, and Mukesh Tiwari. "I have my dates booked for the next two years," he shared.

Career

Take a quick look at his career

Kumar has been a part of several acclaimed projects and has left his mark despite the brief length of his roles. He found his breakthrough with Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali, and went on to star in movies like Bombairiya and Behen Hogi Teri. Apart from Panchayat, he was also recently featured in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Pulkit's Bhakshak. Both are streaming on Netflix.