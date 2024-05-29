Next Article

Shabana Azmi talks about working on 'Patang'

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:08 pm May 29, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with Zoom, veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi shared her experiences working on the film Patang (1993). She expressed initial frustration at working with newcomers in Bihar, stating, "I had gotten a little fed up of working with amateurs." However, her perspective changed upon the arrival of the late actor Om Puri, whose professional approach she found refreshing.

Puri's impact

Azmi recalled Puri's professionalism and temper on set

Azmi appreciated Puri's professional approach, stating, "The questions Om asked Gautam Ghose (director) quite flippantly, not like with seriousness, made me realize to have a professional actor is such a joy for a co-actor." Despite fond memories of him being sweet and thoughtful, she also acknowledged his temper issues. "He would have a very bad temper. When he got into a bad mood then it was not nice," Azmi revealed.

Career update

Azmi's recent projects and roles

Earlier, the veteran actor shared her experience of working with the late Shashi Kapoor, too. Azmi has been involved in several notable projects recently. She was last seen in the 2023 film Ghoomer, written and directed by R. Balki, alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi. Currently, she is appearing as Admiral Margaret Parangosky in Season 2 of the military science fiction series Halo, developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane, streaming on Paramount+.