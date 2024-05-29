Next Article

Andrew Scott joins the ensemble cast of 'Knives Out 3'

What's the story Andrew Scott, acclaimed for his performances in Ripley and Fleabag, has been officially confirmed as the newest member of the star-studded cast of Knives Out 3. The third installment in this popular whodunit series is titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Other notable cast members include Emmy-winner Josh O'Connor from Netflix's The Crown and Cailee Spaeny, known for her roles in A24 films like Civil War and Priscilla.

Daniel Craig will return as Detective Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig is set to reprise his role as the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man. The film is being written and directed by franchise regular Rian Johnson, who is also co-producing with his T-Street partner Ram Bergman. Both Johnson and Bergman have collaborated on the first two films in the series. The production of Wake Up Dead Man is expected to commence soon, with a planned release in 2025.

Johnson teased it as Blanc's 'most dangerous case yet'

While specific plot details for Wake Up Dead Man remain under wraps, both Johnson and Craig have hinted that this will be Blanc's "most dangerous case yet." Expressing his enthusiasm for the project on social media, Johnson stated, "I love everything about whodunits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things..."

'Knives Out' franchise: A success story

The original Knives Out film, released by Lionsgate in 2019, grossed a remarkable $312M against a $40M budget. Netflix then acquired the rights to the murder mystery series for over $450M and released the sequel, Glass Onion, in 2022. Notably, Glass Onion was the first Netflix movie to play in America's three biggest theater chains — AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark — earning an estimated $15M during its week-long run.