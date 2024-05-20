Next Article

Manoj Manchu makes Tollywood comeback in 'Mirai'

By Isha Sharma 02:03 pm May 20, 2024

What's the story After an eight-year break from the industry, actor Manoj Manchu is making a comeback to Tollywood. He will be seen in the much-awaited film, Mirai, portraying the character of The Black Sword. The film is headlined by Teja Sajja as The Super Yodha and is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, known for Premam. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory has produced this anticipated project.

First look of Manchu as The Black Sword unveiled

On his birthday on Monday, the first look of Manchu as The Black Sword was released. The actor is seen wielding an unusual weapon against a backdrop of a devastated landscape. His commanding screen presence, coupled with swagger and intensity, underscores the strength of his role. For his part in Mirai, Manoj has undergone a transformation, sporting long hair with a ponytail and a stylish beard. A character glimpse was also released.

Take a look at the poster here

Manchu expressed excitement over his powerful character

The actor expressed his enthusiasm about his return to the industry with such a compelling character. He stated, "Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody." His character's arc is expected to strike a chord with audiences, amplifying the overall impact of the film.

'Mirai' explores Ashoka's secrets and features time travel

The film ﻿delves into the mysteries of Ashoka's 9 unknown books, blending history and mythology into an epic narrative. The film features elements of time travel, the Kalinga war, and music by Gowra Hari. The plot revolves around a lead protagonist who discovers a device that enables him to travel to the future. Sajja plays this protagonist while Manchu is said to portray the antagonist.

'Mirai' set for release in multiple languages and formats

Mirai was announced on April 18, 2024, and is scheduled for release exactly one year later on April 18, 2025. The film will be released in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese. It will be available in both 2D and 3D formats. This multi-lingual release aims to cater to a diverse audience base across different regions.