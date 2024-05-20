Next Article

Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' locks OTT premiere on ZEE5

By Tanvi Gupta 01:34 pm May 20, 202401:34 pm

What's the story The patriotic thriller-drama, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande, is set for its digital premiere. The film, which received positive reviews following its theatrical release on March 22, will be available for streaming on ZEE5 starting May 28. This date coincides with Indian revolutionary Veer Savarkar's 141st birth anniversary. The creators announced the digital release date on social media platforms on Monday.

Premiere date

'India's most dangerous revolutionary every...'

On Monday, Hooda took to social media to share a 20-second teaser clip of the film, featuring high ratings by critics. Alongside the post, he included a caption that read, "Akhand Bharat tha unka sapna, Hindutva thi jiski buniyaad. Watch the untold story of #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar - 'India's Most Dangerous Revolutionary Ever', premiering on his 141st birthday 28th May only on #ZEE5, (sic)."

Dual role

'SVS' marked Hooda's directorial debut

Hooda's portrayal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a significant revolutionary figure from the early 1900s, was highly praised by both fans and critics. The film follows Savarkar's journey from being a top university student to becoming an influential force among Indians worldwide. In addition to his acting role, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar also marked Hooda's directorial debut. Moreover, the actor also co-wrote and co-produced the film.

Financial backing

Hooda's personal investment in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on the BeerBiceps podcast, Hooda disclosed his personal financial investment in the film. He said, "We had financial difficulties. My father had saved up and bought two or three properties for me in Mumbai, I let go of them and put the money into the movie. I couldn't stop. This film didn't have anybody's support."

Collection

'SVS' earned ₹31.23 crore at the box office

Created with a modest budget of ₹20 crore, the film reportedly grossed ₹31.23 crore at the box office. In addition to that, in a press statement last year, Hooda reaffirmed his dedication to portraying Savarkar in the film. He highlighted the immense challenges he faced, including enduring significant physical strain and risking his life by shedding 26kgs in just a month to accurately depict the titular character.