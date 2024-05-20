Next Article

Courteney Cox says she senses late co-star Matthew Perry's presence

By Isha Sharma 01:30 pm May 20, 2024

What's the story In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Courteney Cox, famous for her role as Monica in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, revealed that she feels the presence of her late co-star Matthew Perry. "I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that... I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure," said Cox. Perry passed away in October 2023 at the age of 54.

Milestone moment

Cox believes deceased people 'guide us'

Cox further said, "Oh yeah. You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew - I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us." Moreover, Cox recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of the series finale. "It's been 20 years since the series finale of Friends. I don't know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful," she posted. The show is streaming on Netflix.

Fond memories

Cox expressed gratitude for the show

During the same interview, Cox expressed her gratitude for being a part of the long-running sitcom. She reflected on the strong bond she formed with her co-stars during the show's 10-year run. "I'm just grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people, and to live the life that I have now." "That was my family. I mean, we went through everything. Those 10 years were everything - they're my family," she shared.

Unexpected loss

Perry's death and co-stars' statement

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Los Angeles residence on October 28, 2023. The cause of Perry's death was later attributed to the acute effects of ketamine by The Los Angeles Police Department. His co-stars subsequently released a statement, saying, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Perry."