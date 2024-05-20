Next Article

Bhuvan Bam, Guneet Monga to reunite after 'Plus Minus': Report

What's the story In an exciting development, content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam is reportedly teaming up once again with Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga. Following their critically acclaimed 2018 short film, Plus Minus, the duo is set to create a new social drama. A source close to the project told Mid-Day, "Bhuvan and Guneet's previous collaboration was a showcase of their creative synergy and garnered critical acclaim." It will be helmed by a new director.

Filming across Mumbai, Delhi, and Varanasi for new project

Bam, who recently starred in Taaza Khabar, will be shooting for this new project across multiple Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, and Varanasi. The aim is to provide audiences with a glimpse into the diverse landscapes and cultures of India. "With their upcoming project, audiences can expect a tale that tackles important social issues with wit and depth," said the source close to the project.

Revisit Bam and Monga's previous collaboration

The previous collaboration between Bam and Monga was the 2018 short film, Plus Minus. The film starred Divya Dutta alongside Bam and told the story of a married woman whose perspective on life changes after meeting a soldier. It was a slice-of-life take on the legend of Captain Harbhajan Singh, who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra medal for bravery in 1969. Watch it on YouTube.