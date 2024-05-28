Next Article

Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny join 'Knives Out 3'

'Wake Up Dead Man' announces new cast members

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:08 am May 28, 202411:08 am

What's the story Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny have been confirmed as the latest additions to the cast of Netflix's upcoming film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. They join Daniel Craig in the third installment of the popular Knives Out franchise. The announcement follows last week's title reveal, with production set to commence next month and a release planned for 2025.

Director's take

Rian Johnson will return to direct third 'Knives Out' installment

Rian Johnson, the director of the previous two Knives Out films, is set to return for this project. In addition to directing, Johnson has also written the script and will co-produce the film with his partner, Ram Bergman, through T-Street Pictures. On social media, he expressed his enthusiasm for the genre saying, "I love everything about whodunnits...getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

Cast highlights

Spotlight on new cast members O'Connor and Spaeny

Emmy-winner O'Connor, known for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown, is one of the new additions to the Knives Out franchise. His recent roles include appearances in Challengers and La Chimera, with an upcoming role in The History of Sound. Spaeny, recognized for her performances in Priscilla and the A24 hit movie Civil War, is also joining the cast. She will soon be seen in 20th Century's latest Alien movie, Alien: Romulus.

Film details

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' plot, rumors

While the plot for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery remains under wraps, rumors are circulating about potential additions to the cast. Actors Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan are rumored to be joining the ensemble. Craig is confirmed to reprise his role as world-renowned detective Benoit Blanc. This film follows Netflix's record-setting $450M deal for two sequels after the success of its predecessor, Glass Onion, which premiered in 2022.