'Doctor Who' Season 14 puts secondary character in the spotlight

'Doctor Who' Season 14 dials down Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor role

By Tanvi Gupta 11:03 am May 28, 2024

What's the story Doctor Who Season 14 has taken an unexpected narrative turn, shifting its focus from the titular Time Lord. While Doctor Who's modern era technically commenced with David Tennant's return, the spotlight shifted to Ncuti Gatwa's portrayal of the 15th Doctor since the conclusion of the 60th-anniversary specials. Despite Gatwa's central role, the focus on his iteration of the Doctor hasn't matched previous incarnations. Instead, another member has taken center stage.

New characters

Gatwa's debut and the emergence of Ruby Sunday

Gatwa made his full-episode debut in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road. Even though his character is at the forefront of the show, it appears that Gatwa's Doctor isn't central to showrunner Russell T Davies's overarching narrative. In Season 14, Episode 1, Space Babies, a significant exposition dump reveals the Doctor's backstory. However, since then, Ruby Sunday's mysterious story has garnered more attention than Gatwa's character.

Narrative shift

Who is Sunday, Doctor's companion?

The show continues as usual for Gatwa's Doctor, while Sunday (played by Millie Gibson) embarks on a compelling journey to uncover her true lineage. This storyline essentially eclipses that of the Doctor. Unlike previous seasons where companions' backstories were kept in the background until relevant, Season 14 directly addresses Sunday's mysteries from early on. Gatwa's Doctor seems to be merely accompanying her on this journey.

Episode highlight

In this particular episode, Gatwa's doctor takes a backseat

In Episode 4, 73 Yards, Gatwa's Doctor disappears after stepping into a fairy circle during the opening minutes and only returns at the end. This episode underscores how much attention is given to Gibson's character and how much Season 14 neglects Gatwa's Doctor. This bold writing choice pays off by making 73 Yards an enticing and thought-provoking episode, further emphasizing the shift in narrative focus this season.

Trend analysis

Do you know about the 'Doctor-lite' episodes trend?

The trend of "Doctor-lite" episodes, where the Doctor is used sparingly, is not new but has never occurred so early in an actor's tenure as lead. Previous Doctors like Tennant and Matt Smith didn't experience this format until later in their first seasons. Interestingly, Gatwa's first season is also shorter than usual with many runs in the modern era consisting of 13 episodes. Is this some sort of sign?

Character development

Gatwa's limited opportunities to develop his Doctor

While learning about Sunday's backstory has been a highlight of Season 14, it hasn't left much room for Gatwa to develop his version of the Doctor. Despite his charisma and capability, Gatwa's opportunities to display his full range as the Doctor have been limited. This issue is exacerbated by his absence from most of 73 Yards, where he's limited to acting out two variations of the same scene, further limiting his character development.