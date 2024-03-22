Next Article

'Operation Valentine' is streaming now

OTT: Varun Tej's 'Operation Valentine' is streaming now

By Aikantik Bag 03:09 pm Mar 22, 202403:09 pm

What's the story Varun Tej is a household name in Telugu films and the actor made his Bollywood debut with the bilingual film Operation Valentine. After an okayish journey at the box office, the movie has finally arrived on OTT for another shelf life. The movie is currently streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. This high-octane Telugu language aerial thriller features a stellar cast, with Manushi Chhillar, Ruhani Sharma, and Navdeep playing key roles.

OTT release

More about the film

The plot of the film draws inspiration from the real-life events of the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack and the subsequent response by the Indian Air Force at Balakot. The movie is penned and helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Sandeep Mudda bankrolled the film under the prestigious Sony Pictures banner. While announcing, Prime Video stated, "They risked it all to honor the fallen, witness the operation come alive!"

Twitter Post

Twitter Post