'Heeramandi' is slated for 2024 release

'Heeramandi' posters: Sanjay Leela Bhansali adds his signature regality

By Aikantik Bag 04:01 pm Feb 29, 202404:01 pm

What's the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated magnum opus, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has unveiled individual posters spotlighting its all-star ensemble, including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. These breathtaking posters radiate majesty, sophistication, power, and regality. The film's teaser has already captivated audiences, further fueling excitement for this ambitious endeavor. Reportedly, the series is set for 2024 release.

Story

Plotline of the film

Set in pre-independent India amidst the freedom movement, Heeramandi tells the tale of a power struggle between bitter rivals Mallikajaan and Fareedan for control of Heeramandi, a domain where courtesans rule as queens. The narrative centers on Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter and last hope for the future. As Alam grapples with the decision to relinquish power and choose love over admiration, the series promises an epic saga of love, power, betrayal, struggle, and the ultimate pursuit of freedom.

