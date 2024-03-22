Next Article

'Picture This' to start streaming soon

Simone-Hero's 'Picture This' in post-production stage; to start streaming soon

By Aikantik Bag 05:34 pm Mar 22, 202405:34 pm

What's the story The world is full of (hopeless) romantics and it's cinema we derive our craving for love from! In an exciting update, Amazon Prime Video's original romantic comedy, Picture This, is now in the final stages of post-production. The film features Simone Ashley, of Bridgerton fame, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin of After fame. Additional cast members include Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Sindhu Vee, Anoushka Chadha, Kulvinder Ghir, and Luke Fetherston.

Context

Why does this story matter?

With the advent of OTT, there has been a wider range of content across formats and genres. Romantic comedy is one of the most watched genres and OTT platforms make way for newer and quirkier narratives. Picture This promises to be a goofy and fun romantic comedy with ardent fans eagerly waiting.

Remake

A remake of Australian film 'Five Blind Dates'

Picture This is a remake of the Australian film Five Blind Dates, directed by Shawn Seet. The UK adaptation is brought to life by producers Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg from 42. John Horsfield and Kari Hatfield from the same company serve as executive producers. The film is directed by Prarthana Mohan and penned by Nikita Lalwani.

Plot

Plotline of the romantic comedy

The official plot summary of Picture This centers on Pia, a single woman struggling to keep her London-based photography studio afloat with her best friend Jay. As Pia's sister Sonal readies for her wedding and their mother Laxmi nudges Pia toward finding a partner, a spiritual guru foresees that Pia's soulmate will appear within her next five dates. This prophecy sets off a chain of humorous blind dates as Pia embarks on a journey to discover true love.

OTT release

Streaming details of the film

Picture This is set to debut exclusively on Prime Video in both the UK and worldwide markets. Tara Erer, Head of Northern European Originals at Prime Video, shared her enthusiasm to Deadline and stated, "We're really excited to bring this brilliant new and original London set romantic-comedy to Prime Video customers." She also commended the cast and production team, predicting that viewers will "love, and laugh a lot" with this film.