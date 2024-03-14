Next Article

Mar 14, 2024

What's the story Dua Lipa has finally unveiled the details of her hotly awaited third album, Radical Optimism, slated for release on May 3. Featuring 11 tracks, including the previously released singles Houdini and Training Season, the album's cover art depicts Lipa in the water near a shark, navigating "chaos gracefully." The forthcoming music reportedly draws inspiration from "London's energy" and the unfiltered essence of 1990s Britpop.

Why does this story matter?

The Grammy-winning artist—who catapulted to fame with her eponymous debut album in 2017—is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of our time. Lipa's success is underscored by chart-topping singles like IDGAF and the UK number-one hit New Rules. Her upcoming third album follows the critically acclaimed Future Nostalgia released in 2020. Lipa made waves last year with Dance the Night, featured on the soundtrack of the film Barbie.

'Radical Optimism' tracklist and chart performance

The Radical Optimism tracklist features songs like End of an Era, French Exit, Maria, and Happy for You. As of now, no collaborations are listed on the album. The two released singles, Houdini and Training Season, have already made an impact on the music charts, with the former debuting at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the latter entering at No. 27.

Take a look at the tracklist here

Story behind the title, 'Radical Optimism'

In an announcement video on X/Twitter, the Levitating singer shared her connection to the album's title: "A couple of years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism." "It's a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life." She added, "It struck me—the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm."

Lipa detailed her inspiration behind the album

Lipa's journey of making 'Radical Optimism'

Earlier in 2022, Lipa mentioned on her Dua Lipa: At Your Service music podcast that her album was halfway done. However, in a later interview with Variety, she stated, "It's taken a complete turn as I've carried on working, and I feel now that it's starting to sound cohesive." She further mentioned, "The album is different—it's still pop but it's different sonically, and there's more of a lyrical theme."