Next Article

Dua Lipa's historic achievement!

Dua Lipa is ruling Spotify's two billion club

By Tanvi Gupta 02:44 pm Mar 06, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Dua Lipa has achieved a milestone by becoming the first female artist to have four songs surpass two billion streams on Spotify. Her 2020 hit, Levitating, joined the ranks of her other chart-toppers, Don't Start Now, One Kiss, and New Rules. As of March 2024, Lipa stands unrivaled among female artists, outshining Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who also boast songs with over 2B streams.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Lipa launched her career at 14 by covering songs on YouTube. Her breakout single New Rules became a worldwide hit, catapulting her to international stardom. Initially a model, she signed a recording contract with Warner Bros. in 2014 and rose to prominence with her eponymous debut album in 2017. Last month, she commenced the 2024 Grammy season by unveiling her new song Training Season, followed by her most recent single Houdini—released in November.

Details

'Don't Start Now' leads the list with 2.5B streams

The British singer-songwriter's collection of songs with over a billion streams includes Don't Start Now from the album Future Nostalgia with 2.5B streams; One Kiss (2018) with 2.07B streams; and New Rules (2017) with 2.03B streams. Finally, the fourth track, Levitating—featuring DaBaby—recently reached the 2B mark. The singer is renowned for her husky voice and music that blends influences from various eras, including 1970s disco, 1980s pop, and 1990s club music.

Recent success

She tasted success with 'Dance the Night'

Last year, Lipa ruled music enthusiasts' playlists with Dance the Night—the lead single from Barbie. The Greta Gerwig film also marked Lipa's acting debut as Mermaid Barbie. Debuting at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song peaked at No. 6, securing Lipa's fifth Top-10 hit in the US. Notably, she performed Dance the Night at the 66th Grammy Awards, where it earned nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Other artists in the club

Meanwhile, Eilish and Rodrigo trail Lipa in 2B streams club

Spotify's December 2023 report revealed that both Eilish and Rodrigo have multiple songs exceeding 2B streams. Eilish first gained fame in 2015 with Ocean Eyes and later became the youngest person ever to win a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2020. Her songs Lovely and Bad Guy have each amassed over 2B streams. Meanwhile, Rodrigo burst onto the scene with Drivers License (2021) and has since released four consecutive hit songs. Her song Happier has crossed the 2B-mark.