Entertainment

Now Prince Harry-Meghan Markle face trademark issues with 'Archetypes'

Now Prince Harry-Meghan Markle face trademark issues with 'Archetypes'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee June 22, 2023 | 06:03 pm 2 min read

There is a new problem knocking at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's doors

It was only last week that reports suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-talked-about Archetypes podcast won't be returning to Spotify after Season 1. Instead, the Sussexes were going to pursue other avenues via some other platform. But, this process hasn't been going smoothly. Per a new report, the Duke and Duchess's attempt at securing a trademark for "Archetypes" has been rejected.

A company already holds the rights

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Harry and Markle had applied to gain exclusive rights to the title of their podcast. But the US Patent and Trademark Office has rejected their plea. This is because the exclusive rights exist with a company called Archetypes LLC. The patent office stated the new application was rejected as it could cause confusion with the brand.

They will be reapplying in three months

However, the royals have not backed down. Reportedly, Markle-Harry's lawyer, Majorie Witter Norman, has applied for three months, within which they'll be revising and drafting a new application. To recall, while announcing the end of their partnership, Spotify and the Sussexes issued a joint statement. "Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together."

Share this timeline