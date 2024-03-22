Next Article

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned another love letter for Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrasekhar lauds Jacqueline's song 'Yimmy Yimmy' in new letter

By Isha Sharma 05:00 pm Mar 22, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Another day, another letter. Imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has penned another cheesy letter to his alleged former "girlfriend" and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. In the letter, he lauded her newly released song Yimmy Yimmy and wrote about how it reflects their "relationship." Grateful for the song, Chandrasekhar said he views it as an "early birthday present," asserting that every word and line mirrors their shared narrative and bond.

#1

'Every word is about me'

In his usual style, Chandrasekhar wrote, "My baby thank you so much for my birthday gift which is on 25th March, but I rather call this my early birthday present. Baby this is the best gift I would ever get." "The gift I am talking about is your newly released song Yimmy Yimmy. Baby, I was stunned when I heard the song. Every word, every line in the song is clearly about me, our story, and overall about us."

#2

Per Chandrasekhar, it's the 'love anthem of the year'

He went on, "People had so many questions and unwanted comments about our relationship, you have silenced everyone by doing this song, I am sure all have got their answer." "It's Jacqueline's heart, feelings, our feelings, this is the Love Anthem of this year," "Baby you have given rather struck on me like a thunderbolt, you look so pretty so pretty in that song I have my heartbeat raised to another level, every time I watch it."

#3

Make the song successful, get an iPhone Pro, courtesy Chandrasekhar

From inside the jail, Chandrasekhar is willing to partake in the song's publicity. "Top 100 fans I will personally make sure will receive iPhone Pro, only thing make sure make Yimmy Yimmy a super-duper hit song, single of the year on all platforms starting YouTube," he wrote. "This year is special, due to this song of yours, which I consider knowingly, unknowingly, directly, indirectly, you release on my birthday month, is a celebration for me."

#4

Her presence is his 'best and only gift'

Further writing paeans of love, he added, "Baby you and your presence in my life is the best and only gift, I have and want, and that's my only wish, forever and ever." "Jacqueline runs through every cell in my body. Jacqueline is my heartbeat. Jacqueline is the power of my strength." "Baby I am gonna make sure our life is gonna be super colorful than one can ever imagine, like the colors played on Holi."

Case

Meanwhile, revisit the case Chandrasekhar has been jailed for

Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in the Rs. 200cr money laundering case involving Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh's wife. Chandrasekhar allegedly extorted Rs. 200 crore from Singh's wife on the pretext of becoming a top government official. Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and others were arrested after Delhi police filed an FIR in the matter, leading the ED to register a money laundering case against them.

Information

Know more about 'Yimmy Yimmy'

Yimmy Yimmy has been sung by French singer, Tayc and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Tayc and Rana Sotal. It was released earlier this month and the Murder 2 actor has been regularly posting about it on social media. It has over five crore views on YouTube.