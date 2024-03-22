Next Article

'Baazigar' marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol

Here's your chance to re-watch 'Baazigar' on the big screen

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:34 pm Mar 22, 202404:34 pm

What's the story The 1993 Bollywood sensation, Baazigar, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Kajol, is set for a re-release. The film will be showcased at the Retro Film Festival, with screenings taking place at Cinepolis cinemas. Khan revealed the news on social media, sharing a poster of the film's re-release and inviting fans to "relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - Baazigar."

Other films that are re-releasing

Film festival to showcase memorable '90s Bollywood movies

The Retro Film Festival, scheduled from March 22 to 28, will present a collection of unforgettable Bollywood films from the '90s. Along with Baazigar, other significant films like Akshay Kumar's Khiladi (1992) and Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) will be featured. Baazigar is credited as one of Khan's most important works. It also marked the first collaboration between him and Kajol, one of Indian cinema's most-loved on-screen couples.

Cast and characters

How 'Baazigar' gave Bollywood some of its best characters

Baazigar, which hit screens in 1993, was a pivotal film that propelled the careers of many artists involved. Khan's portrayal of Ajay Sharma/Vicky Malhotra cemented his position as one of Bollywood's leading actors, while Shetty Kundra made a successful debut with the film. Dalip Tahil's character Madan Chopra also became one of Bollywood's most unforgettable villains through the film.

Facts

'Baazigar' producer recalled why Khan said yes to the film

Ratan Jain, the producer of Baazigar, Khiladi, and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, stated that these films are still cherished for their music. He expressed that the re-release aims to familiarize the younger generation with these stars' early works. Reflecting on Khan's casting for Baazigar, Jain mentioned that SRK was eager to take on an "edgy" role and wasn't initially drawn toward romantic films.

About the festival

Retro films will cater to audience's nostalgia

The Retro Film Festival is a follow-up to the Nostalgia Film Festival hosted by PVR-INOX last month, which also highlighted several romantic films starring Khan. Atul Sabharwal, curator of the nostalgia series, told The Times of India, "Cinemas have been re-releasing retro films due to the incredible response they have been receiving from the audience." This trend signifies a rising demand for classic Bollywood films among viewers.