Next Article

Waheeda Rehman has donated her personal memorabilia to FHF

Waheeda Rehman donates personal memorabilia to Film Heritage Foundation

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:32 pm Mar 13, 202405:32 pm

What's the story Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman, known for her roles in iconic films such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, and Kabhie Kabhie, has generously donated her personal film memorabilia to the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) for preservation. At 86 years old, Rehman has had an illustrious career, working with some of India's most celebrated filmmakers. Last year, the veteran actor was accorded India's highest film award— the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Rehman is one of the most revered actors in the Indian film industry. The cinema veteran has a career spanning five decades and has worked in over 90 films. She has won many accolades, including multiple Filmfare Awards. Rehman has also been honored with the Padma Shri in 1972 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011. Speaking of her recent projects, she was last seen in 2021's Skater Girl.

Personal belongings

Items donated to FHF carry immense value

The donation includes a saree worn by Rehman at the 1956 premiere of C.I.D., photo albums, and photographs and lobby cards from films such as Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudvin Ka Chand, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Baat Ek Raat Ki, and Bees Saal Baad. Rehman's son and daughter, Sohail Rekhi and Kashvi Rekhi, supported and facilitated the donation.

Reason behind her donation

Rehman: 'Important memories that need to be preserved'

Rehman shared her thoughts on the donation, saying, "I'm giving all this to Film Heritage Foundation because these are very important memories that need to be preserved." "People who are interested in learning about films and the history of Indian cinema can look back at this valuable memorabilia that is preserved at the FHF archive. I hope you all enjoy seeing all these albums." FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur expressed his gratitude to Rehman for donating her personal belongings.

Filmography

A glimpse at Rehman's glorious career

Rehman made her screen debut in 1955 with a Telugu movie titled Rojulu Marayi. From there on, she worked extensively in the Hindi film industry. Rehman's most popular works are those titles that were directed by legendary actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt. She peaked when she won the Filmfare Awards for Guide in 1965, in which she was paired opposite Dev Anand, and for 1968's Neel Kamal.