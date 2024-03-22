Next Article

'The Kapil Sharma Show' aired on Sony TV

MP High Court clears comedian Kapil Sharma of charges

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 pm Mar 22, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Madhya Pradesh High Court's principal bench in Gwalior cleared comedian Kapil Sharma and his show's creators of charges brought against them on Friday. The case was initiated two years ago by one lawyer named Suresh Dhakad under Section 356/3. Dhakad alleged that Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show, aired on Sony TV, included content that was offensive and disrespectful toward women.

Controversial scene

The courtroom scene that ignited the controversy

An episode of the comedy show ignited controversy due to its humorous depiction of a courtroom scene. In this roughly eight-minute segment, Sharma and his team of actors presented court proceedings in a light-hearted fashion. Sharma, acting as a lawyer in the skit, was seen making ambiguous comments and requesting alcohol and snacks. Dhakad took objection to the sketch.

Accusations against Sharma

The petitioner accused Sharma of disrespecting judiciary

Dhakad, the petitioner, argued that the episode disrespected the judiciary by showing actors consuming alcohol on stage in a courtroom setting. He maintained that this portrayal negatively impacted the court's image. He further sought a First Information Report (FIR) to be filed against Sharma and the show's producers in the Gwalior Sessions Court for these purported offenses.

The court's decision

HC warned the petitioner against publicity stunts

Gwalior HC rejected Dhakad's petition, labeling it trivial. Besides rejecting the petition, the court also warned Dhakad against exploiting legal proceedings for publicity stunts, underlining that such misuse of police resources should not be condoned. The verdict brought considerable relief to the comedian. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharma is gearing up for his special with Netflix, titled, The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Upcoming work

Ed Sheeran to feature in Sharma's new special

Sharma's show is set for its grand premiere on Netflix on March 30. Many celebrities are expected to appear on the show as Sharma's guests. As per reports, international music sensation and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be a special guest in one of the episodes. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who has never been to any of Sharma's shows as a guest in the past, will also reportedly be seen on The Great Indian Kapil Show.