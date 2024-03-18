Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 05:25 pm Mar 18, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Comedian Kapil Sharma is a household name in India and his trademark comedy show has been a staple in Indian houses. Now, the show has made a transition from TV to OTT and has been titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show will premiere on Netflix on March 30 and the makers unveiled a new promotional video on Monday.

The show will mark Sharma's reunion with Sunil Grover

The promotional video is set against the backdrop of a middle-class Indian family sitting together with evening snacks and laughing their hearts out. The video also features Sharma and his gang announcing the premiere date. The cast includes Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, among others. Separately, Sharma will be seen in a pivotal role in the film, Crew.

