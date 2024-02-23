'The Boys 4' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 13

Know all about the confirmed actors in 'The Boys' S04

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 pm Feb 23, 202402:10 pm

What's the story The Boys is set to make a return on June 13, as confirmed by Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. The ultra-violent acclaimed series' fourth season is gearing up for its premiere and ahead of it, we bring you the names of the actors that have been confirmed for the latest season. Check out some old and new faces that you'll see.

Next Article

#1

Susan Heyward

The makers have roped in Susan Heyward (Delilah) to play Sister Sage. Though there are not enough details available on what her character would be like, as per information, the role offered to her is of a superhero. Heyward's first look from the upcoming season was dropped in October 2022 by The Boys makers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

#2

Valorie Curry

Along with Heywards, the makers also introduced Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) to the series in October 2022. As Firecracker, she too will be seen playing a superhero. "Meet Sage. She's already a thousand steps ahead of you. And let's just say Firecracker has a short fuse," read their introduction post along with their first-look images.

#3

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also said to be joining the cast. According to an August 2022 Deadline report, Morgan will be seen as a recurring guest in the series. The makers are yet to give details about what character he will be playing. Morgan has previously worked with The Boys's developer Eric Kripke on Supernatural, in which he essayed the role of John Winchester.

#4

Other cast members

The newbies that you will watch in The Boys Season 4 also include Rosemarie DeWitt, Elliot Knight, and Rob Benedict. Simon Pegg is also returning as Hughie's father. As for the main cast, we are expecting Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit, to return.