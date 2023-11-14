Kapil Sharma reunites with 'TKSS' family for new Netflix show

Kapil Sharma reunites with 'TKSS' family for new Netflix show

By Tanvi Gupta 03:09 pm Nov 14, 202303:09 pm

Kapil Sharma unveils exciting new show on Netflix

Prepare for a laughter riot as Kapil Sharma and his hilarious antics are set to grace your screens! Netflix is set to launch a new show featuring the beloved comedian alongside The Kapil Sharma Show family, including Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Krushna Abhishek. On Tuesday, the streaming giant shared a sneak peek, creating anticipation for another dose of Sharma's comedy.

Why does this story matter?

Dominating prime-time comedy for over a decade, Sharma's journey began with Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2013, featuring Dharmendra as the first guest. Despite its initial conclusion in 2016, due to Sharma's immense popularity, the team returned with a new name and channel, presenting The Kapil Sharma Show the same year. This revamped series became a preferred platform for film stars promoting their projects.

'Ghar badla hai, parivaar nahi'

In a humorous promo shared by Sharma and Netflix on Tuesday, the renowned comedian is seen directing his manager in furnishing his "new house." However, to his dismay, familiar faces from his previous team, including Puran Singh, Abhishek, and Sharda, keep appearing. As the promo concludes, Sharma, with a smile, declares, "Ghar badla hai, parivaar nahi (The house has changed, but not the family)."

Take a look at the teaser of the show here

Know more about the show

In an official statement, Netflix expressed the commitment to revive the quirks and warmth associated with Sharma's professional family. The streaming platform has revealed that Sharma's upcoming show will not be a "one-off special, like the one he did on the platform last year." While the release date and title remain undisclosed, Sharma assured that it would be streaming soon.

New partnership comes after Netflix's 'I'm Not Done Yet'

Sharma expanded his digital presence by joining the Netflix roaster with his stand-up special I'm Not Done Yet. The comedian was last featured in Nandita Das's movie, Zwigato, in which he played a food delivery man. Notably, The Kapil Sharma Show concluded earlier this year, as Sharma and his team embarked on a successful US tour, temporarily bidding farewell to the television comedy scene.

